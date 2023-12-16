Live Radio
Martinelli scores 16 as Northwestern takes down DePaul 56-46

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 8:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 16 points as Northwestern beat DePaul 56-46 on Saturday night.

Martinelli had five rebounds for the Wildcats (8-2). Ryan Langborg added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had five assists and three steals. Brooks Barnhizer shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jeremiah Oden led the Blue Demons (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Chico Carter Jr. added 11 points for DePaul. Elijah Fisher also put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

Northwestern’s next game is Wednesday against Arizona State, and DePaul hosts Villanova on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

