Martinelli and No. 24 Northwestern host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Northwestern plays the Chicago State Cougars after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 91-59 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Northwestern ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.1 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 1-3 on the road. Chicago State allows 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% for Northwestern.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

