Martindale and Pacific host Idaho

Pacific Tigers (4-5) at Idaho Vandals (4-4)

Moscow; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits the Idaho Vandals after Judson Martindale scored 21 points in Pacific’s 78-58 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vandals are 3-2 on their home court. Idaho averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Pacific has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Idaho scores 74.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Pacific allows. Pacific averages 66.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 69.1 Idaho allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 10.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Quinn Denker is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Idaho.

Martindale is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 9.3 points for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

