Martin scores 19 as Southeast Missouri State downs Harris-Stowe State 95-45

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 19 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Harris-Stowe State 95-45 on Wednesday night.

Martin also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (3-6). Adam Larson scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Aquan Smart shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight assists.

The Hornets were led by Seth Chargois, who posted 13 points. Harris-Stowe also got nine points from Tyler Victor. In addition, Patrick Evans finished with seven points and two steals.

