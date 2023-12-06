Live Radio
Martin scores 19 as Southeast Missouri State downs Harris-Stowe State 95-45

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 10:39 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 19 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Harris-Stowe State 95-45 on Wednesday night.

Martin also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (3-6). Adam Larson scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Aquan Smart shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight assists.

The Hornets were led by Seth Chargois, who posted 13 points. Harris-Stowe also got nine points from Tyler Victor. In addition, Patrick Evans finished with seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

