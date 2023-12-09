Marshall visits Ohio following Crawford’s 20-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under…

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) at Ohio Bobcats (5-3)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Ohio Bobcats after Cam Crawford scored 20 points in Marshall’s 85-72 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bobcats are 3-1 on their home court. Ohio is eighth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 in road games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

Ohio scores 79.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 81.4 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% for Ohio.

Kevon Voyles is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Martin is averaging 12.1 points for Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

