Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Duquesne Dukes on 3-game losing streak

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to…

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Thundering Herd take on Duquesne.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-1 at home. Marshall is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 0-1 in road games. Duquesne is seventh in the A-10 with 14.1 assists per game led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 4.0.

Marshall scores 74.0 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.1 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 77.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 80.9 Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Kevon Voyles is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.1 points for Marshall.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 16.0 points and 3.6 rebounds for Duquesne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.