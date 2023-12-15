Marshall takes on UNC Greensboro following Anochili-Killen’s 25-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 25 points in Marshall’s 88-87 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-2 at home. Marshall allows 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. UNC Greensboro has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Marshall’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 80.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 80.8 Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists. Kevon Voyles is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.8 points for Marshall.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 14.1 points for UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

