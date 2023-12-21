Marshall hosts UNC Wilmington after Phillips’ 20-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-77 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-2 at home. Marshall allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Seahawks are 4-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 7.5 more points per game (86.1) than Marshall allows (78.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

KJ Jenkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

