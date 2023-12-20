Marshall hosts Phillips and UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-77 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 3-2 on their home court. Marshall gives up 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Seahawks are 4-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marshall is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

KJ Jenkins is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10 points. Trazarien White is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.