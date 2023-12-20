Marshall hosts Phillips and UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7)
Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-77 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The Thundering Herd are 3-2 on their home court. Marshall gives up 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.
The Seahawks are 4-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
Marshall is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Marshall gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.
KJ Jenkins is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10 points. Trazarien White is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for UNC Wilmington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
