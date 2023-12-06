Marshall faces Duquesne, looks to stop 3-game skid

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5;…

Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall enters the matchup against Duquesne as losers of three straight games.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-1 at home. Marshall has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Dukes have gone 0-1 away from home. Duquesne averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Marshall is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 77.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 80.9 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 63.6% for Marshall.

Dae Dae Grant averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for Duquesne.

