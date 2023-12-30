Marshall and Louisiana face off for conference showdown

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kobe Julien and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns visit Nate Martin and the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd are 3-3 in home games. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Kamdyn Curfman averaging 3.2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-4 on the road. Louisiana is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Marshall averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Julien is averaging 19.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.