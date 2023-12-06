Live Radio
Marrero leads La Salle over Loyola (MD) 62-61

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 8:55 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andres Marrero scored 18 points to lead La Salle and secured the win with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining as the Explorers knocked off Loyola (MD) 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Marrero also contributed six rebounds for the Explorers (7-2). Anwar Gill scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Rokas Jocius went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Alonso Faure, who made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to give Loyola a 61-59 lead with 39 seconds to play, led the Greyhounds (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. D’Angelo Stines added 12 points and six rebounds. Milos Ilic also had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Greyhounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

