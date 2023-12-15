Marrero leads La Salle against No. 23 Miami (FL) after 20-point showing

La Salle Explorers (8-2) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle Explorers (8-2) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after Andres Marrero scored 20 points in La Salle’s 67-51 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.9.

The Explorers are 1-2 in road games. La Salle scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Miami (FL) makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). La Salle averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Miami (FL).

Marrero is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 8.3 points. Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.