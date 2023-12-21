Mark’s double-double propels Arkansas over Abilene Christian 83-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tramon Mark came off the bench to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds for his…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tramon Mark came off the bench to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to help Arkansas fend off Abilene Christian 83-73 on Thursday night.

Mark made 9 of 14 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, and 5 of 6 free throws for the Razorbacks (8-4). Khalif Battle sank three 3-pointers and scored 18, while fellow reserve Keyon Menifield Jr. scored 11 with six rebounds. Chandler Lewis totaled nine points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ali Abdou Dibba had 10 points at halftime and the Wildcats (5-7) took a 35-28 lead into the locker room. Mark and Trevon Brazile both had eight points in the first half for the Razorbacks.

Battle sandwiched two free throws and a 3-pointer around a Menifield bucket in a 7-0 run as Arkansas took a 47-43 lead with 14:36 left to play. A three-point play by Leonardo Bettiol pulled Abilene Christian even at 47-all, but Mark scored six in an 8-0 run and the Razorbacks stayed in front from there.

Dibba led the Wildcats with 18 points. Bettiol totaled 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Kavion McClain scored 10 with five assists.

Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 85-72 three seasons ago in the only previous meeting

Arkansas returns to action on Dec. 30 when it hosts UNC Wilmington. Arkansas will open Southeastern Conference play at home on Jan. 6 against Auburn.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.