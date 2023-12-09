Marist visits Dartmouth following Williams’ 28-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -1; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Jayden Williams scored 28 points in Dartmouth’s 76-64 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Big Green are 2-1 in home games. Dartmouth allows 71.6 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 3-2 on the road. Marist is seventh in the MAAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Dartmouth averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 68.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 71.6 Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 9.4 points. Dusan Neskovic is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for Dartmouth.

Max Allen is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 7.9 points for Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

