Marist plays Lehigh, aims for 4th straight home win

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Lehigh aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-0 at home. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 67.2 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Lehigh is second in the Patriot League with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 3.8.

Marist makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Lehigh has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 9.9 points. Max Allen is shooting 59.5% and averaging 12.4 points for Marist.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.2 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

