Cam Spencer leads No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when the Huskies took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (7-2) with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20. Armando Bacot finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds but North Carolina couldn’t keep pace with the Huskies, shooting 39% in the final 20 minutes and 44% overall.

NO. 20 ILLINOIS 98, NO. 11 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. each scored 33 points, a career high for both, as Illinois shot 63% and surged ahead in the second half to beat Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic.

Playing in this event for the second consecutive year, the Fighting Illini (7-1) won their fifth straight game thanks to Domask and Shannon, who combined for 49 points after halftime and were a combined 25 of 35 from the field.

Domask shot 15 of 21 and surpassed his previous career high of 32 points set last season when he played for Southern Illinois. Shannon went 10 for 14 and hit 11 of 13 free throws.

Vladislav Goldin scored a career-best 23 points before fouling out in the final minute for Florida Atlantic (7-2), which made it first appearance at Madison Square Garden since beating Tennessee and Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament in March to reach its first Final Four. Johnell Davis added 19 points as the Owls shot 48%.

GRAND CANYON 79, NO. 25 SAN DIEGO STATE 73

PHOENIX (AP) — Ray Harrison scored 23 points, Gabe McGlothian had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Grand Canyon beat San Diego State for its first win over a ranked opponent.

The Antelopes (7-1) got hot and didn’t stop until late, using a 17-4 run to take a 13-point lead with 4 1/2 minutes left. Grand Canyon kept the Aztecs at bay from there despite not hitting a field goal over the final 4:27 to win its first game in 10 tries against ranked opponents.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 18 points for the Antelopes, off to their best start since joining Division I in 2013-14.

Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State (7-2) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 2 KANSAS 88, KANSAS CITY 69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Kansas struggled to hold off scrappy Kansas City.

Hunter Dickinson added 14 and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks (8-1), who appeared to be caught looking ahead — or behind — in between their win over No. 5 UConn last week and their game against rival Missouri on Saturday.

Cameron Faas and Khristion Courseault scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roos (6-3), who trailed by eight with 3 1/2 minutes left before the Jayhawks scored 10 straight points to put the game away.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 78, SETON HALL 60

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 17 points and seven assists, true freshman Ja’Kobe Walter made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and Baylor beat Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Dennis and Walter hit consecutive 3s for the Bears (9-0) after Seton Hall got within three points after halftime.

Kadary Richmond had 18 points for Seton Hall (5-3) while Dre Davis scored 12 and Jaden Bediako 10.

NO. 7 GONZAGA 111, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 71

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 19 points, Graham Ike added 17 points in 17 minutes, and Gonzaga cruised past Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Bulldogs (7-1) won their fifth straight since losing to Purdue at the Maui Invitational. Anton Watson finished with 15 points and Nolan Hickman added 13 as the Zags shot 57% and outscored the Golden Lions 60-8 in the paint.

Joe French made eight 3-poitners for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-6) and scored a season-high 26 points.

NO. 14 BYU 96, EVANSVILLE 55

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxon Robinson scored 19 points and unbeaten BYU routed Evansville.

Trevin Knell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (8-0). Noah Waterman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dallin Hall finished with 10 points, seven assists and six boards.

BYU (8-0) shot 53% from the field and made 14 3-pointers.

Yacine Toumi led Evansville (7-2) with 13 points and Antonio Thomas added 10.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 87, GEORGE MASON 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo scored a career-high 17 points and Tennessee beat George Mason to stop a three-game skid.

Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points, Tobe Awaka added 11 and Dalton Knecht had 10 for the Vols (5-3).

Darius Maddox scored 15 points for the Patriots (7-2), whose four-game winning streak ended.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 72, PROVIDENCE 51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 19 points, Milos Uzan had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Oklahoma limited Providence to 20 second-half points.

The Sooners (8-0) scored 40 points in the paint, forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Friars 40-23.

Devin Carter scored 17 points and Josh Oduro added 15 for Providence (7-2).

NO. 23 WISCONSIN 70, MICHIGAN STATE 57

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — AJ Storr matched a season high with 22 points and Steven Crowl scored a season-high 18 points, leading Wisconsin past Michigan State.

The Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and didn’t trail for a second straight game, including a win over then-No. 3 Marquette.

The Spartans (4-4, 0-1) got off to a bad start and struggled to make 3-pointers. Tyson Walker scored 22 points and A.J. Hoggard had 14 points, seven assists and two turnovers for Michigan State.

