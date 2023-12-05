Manyawu scores 20 to lead Wyoming over South Dakota Mines 80-59

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Cam Manyawu’s 20 points helped Wyoming defeat South Dakota Mines 80-59 on Tuesday night. Manyawu added…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Cam Manyawu’s 20 points helped Wyoming defeat South Dakota Mines 80-59 on Tuesday night.

Manyawu added 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (5-3). Sam Griffin added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Akuel Kot was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Kolton Frugoli led the way for the Hardrockers with 14 points and six steals. Alejandro Rama added 12 points and three steals for South Dakota Mines. In addition, Cameron Cohn finished with 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

