Manyawu leads Wyoming against SFA after 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 1-1 WAC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-3)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Cam Manyawu scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 80-59 victory over the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers.

The Cowboys are 3-0 on their home court. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The ‘Jacks have gone 2-1 away from home. SFA ranks fifth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalil Beaubrun averaging 1.4.

Wyoming scores 76.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.6 SFA allows. SFA averages 5.2 more points per game (75.0) than Wyoming gives up (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Akuel Kot is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.5 points for Wyoming.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 8.8 points. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

