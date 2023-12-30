Manon leads Cornell against Colgate after 20-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-6) at Cornell Big Red (9-2) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Colgate Raiders (6-6) at Cornell Big Red (9-2)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -4; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Colgate Raiders after Chris Manon scored 20 points in Cornell’s 90-85 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Big Red have gone 2-0 in home games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 77.8 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Raiders are 1-4 on the road. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Cornell scores 85.4 points, 18.9 more per game than the 66.5 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 69.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 77.8 Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Big Red.

Braeden Smith is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

