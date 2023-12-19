Manjon, Vanderbilt Commodores to host Woolbright, Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -3; over/under…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina heads to Vanderbilt for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Commodores have gone 4-3 at home. Vanderbilt has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in road games. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 10.0.

Vanderbilt is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.

Woolbright is averaging 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 11.9 points for Western Carolina.

