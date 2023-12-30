Manjon and Vanderbilt host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -13; over/under…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -13; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Ezra Manjon scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-75 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 4-4 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Big Green are 0-6 on the road. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Neskovic averaging 13.0.

Vanderbilt scores 68.4 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 67.9 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Manjon is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jayden Williams is averaging 9.3 points for the Big Green. Romeo Myrthil is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

