Manhattan takes on Marist following overtime win

Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Marist Red Foxes followingManhattan’s 75-74 overtime victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 1-0 in home games. Marist is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 29.3 rebounds. Isaiah Brickner leads the Red Foxes with 5.5 boards.

The Jaspers have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is third in the MAAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jaden Winston averaging 3.6.

Marist scores 67.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.9 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 6.2 points for Marist.

Seydou Traore is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds for Manhattan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

