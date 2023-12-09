Mallette puts up 19, Pepperdine defeats UC San Diego 68-62

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette’s 19 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC San Diego 68-62 on Saturday night. Mallette shot…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette’s 19 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC San Diego 68-62 on Saturday night.

Mallette shot 7 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Waves (5-7). Michael Ajayi added 15 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6 of 17 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Boubacar Coulibaly shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Pope led the way for the Tritons (5-5) with 17 points and four assists. Francis Nwaokorie added 16 points and seven rebounds for UCSD. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones also had 11 points.

