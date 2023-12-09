Maine wins 69-56 against Central Connecticut State

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 19 points helped Maine defeat Cent. Conn. St. 69-56 on Saturday. Filipovity had eight…

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 19 points helped Maine defeat Cent. Conn. St. 69-56 on Saturday.

Filipovity had eight rebounds for the Black Bears (8-4). Kristians Feierbergs added 14 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Kellen Tynes shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Allan Jeanne-Rose finished with 14 points and two steals for the Blue Devils (3-6). Jordan Jones added 12 points, five assists and two steals for Central Conneccticut State. Tre Breland III also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Maine is a Monday matchup with UCF on the road, and Cent. Conn. St. visits UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.