Maine visits Mitchell and Minnesota

Maine Black Bears (8-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -14; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Maine Black Bears after Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 80-63 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Gophers are 9-1 on their home court. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 80.5 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Black Bears are 3-5 on the road. Maine averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Minnesota makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Maine averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mitchell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

