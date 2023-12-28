Maine visits Minnesota after Mitchell’s 20-point outing

Maine Black Bears (8-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…

Maine Black Bears (8-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Maine Black Bears after Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 80-63 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Gophers are 9-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Bears are 3-5 on the road. Maine is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Minnesota scores 80.5 points, 15.2 more per game than the 65.3 Maine allows. Maine averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mitchell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

