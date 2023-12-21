Maine Black Bears travel to take on the Florida International Panthers

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-9) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (8-5) at Florida International Panthers (4-9)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Florida International and Maine hit the court.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 in home games. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aybar averaging 1.5.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on the road. Maine is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida International averages 76.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 64.0 Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kellen Tynes is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

