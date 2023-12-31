Madsen leads Utah against Washington after 20-point outing

Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Washington Huskies after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 80-58 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Utes are 8-0 in home games. Utah ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Keba Keita averaging 8.0.

The Huskies are 0-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Utah averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 14.2 more points per game (81.8) than Utah allows to opponents (67.6).

The Utes and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Huskies. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.