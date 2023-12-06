Maddox and Toledo host Oakland

Toledo Rockets (3-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (3-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo’s 86-77 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Rockets are 1-0 on the road. Toledo is fourth in the MAC scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

Oakland averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Gohlke is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.6 points. Trey Townsend is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.3 points for Oakland.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 15.0 points for Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

