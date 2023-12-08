Live Radio
Mack, Okpara score 17 apiece as Harvard knocks off Army 70-64

The Associated Press

December 8, 2023, 9:52 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Malik Mack and Chisom Okpara scored 17 points apiece to lead Harvard to a 70-64 victory over Army on Friday night.

Mack was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Crimson (7-3). Okpara was 4 of 5 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Chandler Pigge shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Black Knights (2-8) were led by TJ Small, who posted 20 points and two steals. Ryan Curry added 13 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

