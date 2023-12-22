Mack leads UCLA against Maryland after 27-point game

Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (5-5) Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins…

Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (5-5)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Sebastian Mack scored 27 points in UCLA’s 76-72 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bruins are 4-1 in home games. UCLA is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terrapins are 0-2 on the road. Maryland is seventh in the Big Ten with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 10.2.

UCLA averages 68.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 64.6 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. Adem Bona is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for UCLA.

Jahmir Young is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Reese is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.