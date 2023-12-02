Mack leads Harvard against Loyola Chicago after 26-point showing

Harvard Crimson (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -5.5; over/under is…

Harvard Crimson (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Malik Mack scored 26 points in Harvard’s 80-75 win over the American Eagles.

The Ramblers are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 3-1 on the road. Harvard ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 7.6.

Loyola Chicago makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Harvard has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Loyola Chicago.

Mack is averaging 21.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.