Lucas, Davidson help Nevada defeat Temple 80-56 in Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Jarod Lucas had 22 points, Nick Davidson scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Nevada was a 80-56 winner over Temple on Thursday in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.

Lucas shot 8 for 18 for the Wolf Pack (10-1) and Davidson was 7 of 10. Kenan Blackshear was 5 of 10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Owls (6-5) were led in scoring by Hysier Miller, who finished with 18 points. Jahlil White added 13 points for Temple. William Settle finished with 11 points.

Nevada plays the TCU-Old Dominion winner on Friday with Temple playing the loser.

