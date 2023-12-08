LSU hosts Kansas State following Kaluma’s 26-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) at LSU Tigers (5-3) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) at LSU Tigers (5-3)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the LSU Tigers after Arthur Kaluma scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 72-71 overtime win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kansas State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

LSU makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Kansas State averages 13.0 more points per game (81.6) than LSU gives up (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wright is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 34.8% for LSU.

Kaluma is averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for Kansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

