LSU hosts Kaluma and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) at LSU Tigers (5-3)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the LSU Tigers after Arthur Kaluma scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 72-71 overtime win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. LSU averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

LSU scores 74.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.9 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for LSU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.