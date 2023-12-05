Loyola (MD) visits La Salle following Brantley’s 24-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) at La Salle Explorers (6-2) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-7) at La Salle Explorers (6-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Khalil Brantley scored 24 points in La Salle’s 93-92 overtime victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Explorers are 5-0 on their home court. La Salle is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds are 1-4 in road games. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot League with 14.4 assists per game led by Deon Perry averaging 4.0.

La Salle averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD)’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 16.9 points for La Salle.

Perry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Golden Dike is averaging 9.5 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

