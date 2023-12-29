Loyola (MD) visits Brown and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -18; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Cameron Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 89-82 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks have gone 6-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Christ Essandoko averaging 5.2.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-6 away from home. Loyola (MD) has a 0-7 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Deon Perry is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

