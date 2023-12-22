Loyola (Md.) takes down St. Mary’s (Md.) 91-57

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deon Perry scored 19 points to help Loyola (Md.) defeat St. Mary’s (Md.) 91-57 on Friday. Perry…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deon Perry scored 19 points to help Loyola (Md.) defeat St. Mary’s (Md.) 91-57 on Friday.

Perry was 7 of 10 shooting, 5 for 8 from 3-point range, for the Greyhounds (2-10). Tyson Commander shot 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 18 points. D’Angelo Stines was 6 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points. The victory broke a nine-game losing streak for the Greyhounds.

Hollique Johnson led the way for the Seahawks with 16 points, two steals and two blocks. Saint Mary’s also got 12 points from Kyree Smith. Daryn Alexander also recorded eight points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

