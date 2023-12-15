Loyola (MD) plays George Mason, aims to break road slide

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-2) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) will…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-2)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) will try to break its five-game road skid when the Greyhounds take on George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 5-0 in home games. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 scoring 74.4 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 1-5 on the road. Loyola (MD) allows 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

George Mason averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for George Mason.

Deon Perry is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 12 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.9 points for Loyola (MD).

