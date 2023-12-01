Loyola (MD) hosts Robinson and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the…

Delaware State Hornets (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-6)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 76-69 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Greyhounds are 0-1 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is fifth in the Patriot League with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Alonso Faure averaging 8.0.

The Hornets are 1-4 in road games. Delaware State is fifth in the MEAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Wesley Oba averaging 6.6.

Loyola (MD) scores 66.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 65.9% for Loyola (MD).

Robinson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds for Delaware State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.