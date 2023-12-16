Loyola (MD) faces George Mason on 5-game road skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-2) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-2)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) travels to George Mason looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Patriots are 5-0 in home games. George Mason has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-5 away from home. Loyola (MD) has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

George Mason averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 66.2 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 67.2 George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.3 points. Keyshawn Hall is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.3 points for George Mason.

Deon Perry is averaging 12 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.9 points for Loyola (MD).

