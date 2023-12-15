Loyola Marymount Lions and the UCSB Gauchos square off in Phoenix, Arizona

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions face…

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions face the UCSB Gauchos at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lions are 6-4 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Gauchos are 5-3 in non-conference play. UCSB ranks third in the Big West shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount scores 77.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 75.8 UCSB gives up. UCSB scores 13.6 more points per game (83.1) than Loyola Marymount allows to opponents (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Loyola Marymount.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 21.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 15.6 points for UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.