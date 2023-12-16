Loyola Marymount Lions and the UCSB Gauchos square off in Phoenix, Arizona

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is…

UCSB Gauchos (5-3) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions take on the UCSB Gauchos in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lions are 6-4 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Gauchos have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. UCSB averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Loyola Marymount averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 52.7% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Alex Merkviladze is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.7 points for Loyola Marymount.

Cole Anderson is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 11.6 points. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 21.2 points and 4.2 assists for UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

