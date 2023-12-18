Loyola Marymount hosts Tankersley and Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -15.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Marcus Tankersley scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 91-59 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 0-7 on the road. Detroit Mercy has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jayden Stone averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Tankersley is averaging 13 points for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.