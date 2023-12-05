Loyola Chicago Ramblers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, seek 4th straight win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1;…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-0 in home games. Tulsa is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Loyola Chicago ranks third in the A-10 with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 3.6.

Tulsa scores 78.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 68.0 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 14.8 points for Tulsa.

Des Watson is averaging 14 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 9.5 points for Loyola Chicago.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

