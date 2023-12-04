Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, seek 4th straight win

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Ramblers take on Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-0 at home. Tulsa averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Ramblers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Loyola Chicago is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulsa averages 78.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 68.0 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 14.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for Tulsa.

Des Watson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Braden Norris is averaging 9.5 points and five assists for Loyola Chicago.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.