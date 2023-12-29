Loyola Chicago puts home win streak on the line against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Central…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Central Michigan aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers have gone 6-1 at home. Loyola Chicago averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 1-4 away from home. Central Michigan gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 11.5 points for the Ramblers.

Aidan Rubio is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 6.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.