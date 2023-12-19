Loyola Chicago hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -18; over/under…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -18; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Taje’ Kelly scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 73-69 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Ramblers are 5-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-5 on the road. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kelly averaging 8.3.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Philip Alston is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

RJ Johnson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.