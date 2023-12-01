Loyola Chicago hosts Harvard after Mack’s 26-point game

Harvard Crimson (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Loyola Chicago…

Harvard Crimson (6-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Malik Mack scored 26 points in Harvard’s 80-75 win against the American Eagles.

The Ramblers are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks third in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 4.9.

The Crimson have gone 3-1 away from home. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 7.6.

Loyola Chicago makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Harvard has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Loyola Chicago.

Mack is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.